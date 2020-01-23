SAFFORD — On what might be his last state tour, Jerry “EV Jerry” Asher drove into town on a rainy afternoon last week.
Every year since 2012, Asher has visited each of Arizona’s county seats in his electric car. His mission has been to spread the word about electric cars, map charging stations and, this year, show that Arizona is “EV friendly.”
Asher, public relations and outreach representative for the Tucson Electric Vehicle Association (TEVA), has made the trek annually since 2012. In that year, the centennial of Arizona statehood, he visited all 15 county seats in his 2011 Nissan Leaf, the Spirit of Arizona. It was the first commercially produced electric vehicle to visit Safford, and the only electric vehicle charging stations were in large cities. Asher said he would like to see the Spirit of Arizona in the Electric Vehicle Museum in Kingman.
Asher, 74, said this year’s tour could be his last; he plans to move on to other activities including writing his memoirs.
“As I move my cart towards the checkout counter of life, I feel that my mission of ‘Making Arizona EV Friendly’ is nearing completion,” he said.
This year, Asher brought a newer ride, the Spirit of Tesla — a 2017 Tesla Model X with a 75 kilowatt battery pack and dual motor.
Electric vehicle owners can find charging locations on a map at www.plugshare.com or on the PlugShare app. When Asher visited in 2017, the Safford area had two public charging areas: Roper Lake State Park and Lexington Pines Resort. One of his aims was to locate others and add them to the map; and in 2020 Asher hit paydirt, discovering the recently installed charging station at Safford’s Best Western Plus hotel (see related article).
“What I’m discovering right now is that electric vehicles have arrived and will be growing more and more. Electric vehicle charging is slowly catching up; wherever you go, there’s a charging outlet,” he said. “We have progressed to the point where we have vehicles that essentially do over 200 miles.”
According to PlugShare, drivers passing through Clifton, which was the next stop for EV Jerry, can charge up at the Rode Inn Motel and North Clifton RV Park. There are also fast chargers in Willcox and Benson.
A fast charger can charge an electric vehicle in 20-30 minutes, stopping at 80 percent charge so as not to damage the vehicle battery. A fast charger supplies 500 volts and 100 amps, or 50 kilowatts, while a home charger supplies 240 volts and 20 amps.
More information is available at TEVA’s website, www.tucsonelectricvehicle.org.