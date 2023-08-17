Retired Eastern Arizona Museum curator Edres Bryant Barney laughs while listening to Master of Ceremonies and Pima Town Councilman C.B. Fletcher speak during a special reception held in her honor on July 20.
Edres Bryant Barney initially was somewhat annoyed last month when she showed up at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Safford for what she thought would be a reception for her friend, artist Peggy Esplin, only to find out the reception was actually for herself.
“If I’d have known that, I would have dressed differently,” Barney groused.
The reception, held July 20 as a preamble of sorts to that weekend’s Gila Valley Pioneer Days activities and in celebration of Eastern Arizona Museum’s 60th anniversary, honored Bryant not only for her previous 24 years of service as the Pima museum’s curator but for her past and continuing contributions as a community member. About 50 to 60 guests attended.
Bryant spent much of her later youth in Pima and Willcox after her family moved to the region from New Mexico, where she was born. She told this paper in 2019 that she remembered when Pima had three grocery stores and residents could buy almost anything they needed in town.
“That’s why I enjoy the museum so much,” Barney said more recently. “Everything there is so familiar to me.”
Although Barney stepped down as curator of the Eastern Arizona Museum more than two years ago, she never really has gone away. She’s not only maintained a connection to the museum, but she continues to be a rigorous local historian. She regularly contributes articles to this newspaper that detail the origins of some of the Gila Valley’s most significant founding families.
“The more I read about the history of the area, the more I was intrigued by what the pioneers made of the area with so little,” Barney also said 2019, explaining what drives her research efforts.
Nevertheless — and despite evidence to the contrary — Barney said she prefers to remain in the background.
Pima Town Councilman C.B. Fletcher, who served as master of ceremonies at the reception, acknowledged as much at the July 20 event.
“I think she was a little mad for a while,” he said, “but she got over it.”
After Fletcher read a five-page autobiographical essay Barney had written about herself circa 2017, he presented her with a plaque.
Addressing her, it reads: “The Gila Valley has been enriched by your time, dedication and enthusiastic service. You have brought many to the knowledge of our pioneer heritage through your work at the Eastern Arizona Courier, the Historical Society and the Pima Museum. We appreciate you service and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.”
“Edres,” Fletcher added, “the museum is what it is today because of you. I hope you realize how much you are loved.”
Barney, though still clearly reticent about the attention she was getting, was also moved by it.
“I’m overwhelmed, and I’m grateful,” she said afterward.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.