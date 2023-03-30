IMG_6498.jpg

Guests at the Eastern Arizona Lifestyle magazine launch party and Most Influential awards reception study the publication's debut issue Tuesday night.

Few things are more nerve-wracking than throwing a party and not being sure who is going to show up, so Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era Publisher Belinda Mills and her staff were grateful for the packed house at Safford’s Venue on Main Tuesday evening for the launch of Eastern Arizona Lifestyle Magazine and the celebration of the Most Influential honorees from Graham and Greenlee counties.

The first issue of EA Lifestyle officially hit the streets Wednesday.

IMG_6577.jpg

The team responsible for Eastern Arizona Lifestyle gathers around the cover of the debut issue Tuesday night.
IMG_6492.jpg

Approximately 100 guests turned up at the Venue on Main in downtown Safford Tuesday evening for EA Lifestyle's Most Influential awards reception and magazine launch celebration.

