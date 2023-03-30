Few things are more nerve-wracking than throwing a party and not being sure who is going to show up, so Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era Publisher Belinda Mills and her staff were grateful for the packed house at Safford’s Venue on Main Tuesday evening for the launch of Eastern Arizona Lifestyle Magazine and the celebration of the Most Influential honorees from Graham and Greenlee counties.
The first issue of EA Lifestyle officially hit the streets Wednesday.
Mills expressed gratitude for the turnout at the event and as well as for the friendship and support she has received from the community since arriving in Safford in late 2021.
“You have made me feel welcome,” she said.
She also described her ambitions for EA Lifestyle, which has launched as a quarterly publication but is one she hopes to push to monthly as soon as 2024.
“We want to show everyone the wonderful things Graham and Greenlee counties have to offer,” she said.
In the centerpiece of the debut issue, staff and contributors profile 16 adults and four teens who are making a notable difference in their communities. They were selected primarily from nominations submitted by Courier and Copper Era readers.
The honorees are are listed below:
Most Influential Youth
Morgan Bellamy, a Duncan High School student, who was nominated on the strength of her work ethic and willingness to help.
Lukas Fertig, a Safford High senior who will graduate in May with both a diploma and an associate’s degree from Eastern Arizona College.
Alexander Webb, a Safford High junior who has appeared in Arizona Department of Health Services videos on YouTube extolling virtues of staying away from vaping.
Ross West, a senior and student body president at the Dan Hinton Accommodation School. He is an aspiring professional baker and the first student as Hinton to get his own driver’s license.
Most Influential Adults
Bonnie Briscoe, retired EAC instructor and community volunteer.
Aaron Burk, dean of STEM and allied health at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.
Kristin Coats, community volunteer, hearing-impaired advocate and motivational speaker in Duncan.
Jenny Howard, business owner, Thatcher City Council member and governor appointee to the State Transportation Board.
Linda Lopez, Gila Valley Society of St. Vincent De Paul president.
Katrina Lunt, local leader for JustServ in Greenlee County.
David Manuz, road maintenance manager for the Greenlee County Department of Public Works.
Bekki Mattice, business manager and transportation director for the Dan Hinton Accommodation School in Pima.
Hal and Loretta Mullenaux, retired educators who spent many years working in the Thatcher Unified School District.
Corina Pino-Reyes, president of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Chalene Preston, assistant director of admissions for Eastern Arizona College and president of the Gila Valley Leadership board.
Jessica Prusynski, Thatcher High School teacher, nominated for her efforts to promote and inspire greater enthusiasm and improved academic performance on campus.
Heather Seegmiller, senior administrative assistant in Freeport McMoran’s Community Development Department.
Michelle Wilson, Safford business owner and community volunteer who oversees the Safford Lions Club’s annual Salsa Fest activities.
Clint Woods, president of the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society.