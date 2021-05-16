Graham County’s Victim Awareness Week kicked off on Saturday with speakers and resources at the Graham County Courthouse. There was also a march.
The Graham County Attorney’s Office and the Mt. Graham Safe House sponsored the event to let victims know they are not alone and there are resources available to them.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., additional speakers will gather, including Safford Police Chief Glen Orr. After the speeches, there will be a balloon release and candlelight vigil.
Call Jessei MacIntire at 928-428-4787 or Felicia Herbert at 928-348-9548 for more information.