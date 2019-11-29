THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Division of Fine Arts invites the entire community to enjoy its Christmas gift to the Gila Valley, “Festival of Carols: Let there be Peace on Earth,” on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is free.
This Christmas music extravaganza will feature EAC’s Choral and Instrumental Music departments, as well as many beloved EAC choir groups, performing songs from traditional Christmas music to modernized versions of well-loved favorites.
“Festival of Carols really is a gift we prepare with care and love,” said Chase Moore, EAC associate professor of music and director of the festival. “It is rare to see a show like this that includes groups across all disciplines. It takes a lot of coordination to pull it together, so we really hope that everyone can attend and ‘sing in’ the holiday spirit,” he said.
Performing this year is: EAC’s Symphonic Band, EACompany, GuyZ, Women’s Choral, Fourté, Men’s Chorus, Jazz Band and many others.
“It will be a night you don’t want to miss, and we promise to have you home before Christmas,” Moore said.
For more information about this fun, family-friendly event, contact Moore at 928-428-8467 or chase.moore@eac.edu.