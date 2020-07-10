You’re going to want to find some cold drinks and binge-worthy shows to watch this weekend because it’s going to be too hot to go outside in the Safford area.
Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees.
“We’ll be approaching record to near-record levels,” he said.
He predicts Monday’s high temperature will be around 112 degrees before dipping down to 108 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“There’s an area or dome of high pressure over us that’s allowing the temperatures to climb,” Hardin said.
As for rain in the near future?
“It’s not looking good,” he said.
If you’re looking for some positive news, our nighttime temperatures will be cooler than Tucson’s. While we’ll fall into the 70s at night, all of that asphalt in Tucson will keep their overnight temps in the 80s, Hardin said.