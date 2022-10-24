Exhibition to highlight beauty of Apache culture
COURTESY PHOTO

 Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division will presenting an exhibition by a local Native American artist and alumnus from Nov. 1 to 17.

“Portraits of Culture: Apache Dignity, Elegance, & Beauty” by EAC alumnus Terrill Goseyun will appear at EAC’s Activities Center. Goseyun will also present an exhibition lecture on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at EAC’s Lee Little Theater.

