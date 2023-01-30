Noe Alvarado, Denise Arzabe

Noe Alvarado and Denise Arzabe perform at the 2018 Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association Fiddle Contest at the Graham County Fairgrounds. The competition has since been rebranded as the Gila Valley Fiddle Festival and Contest. It will take place Feb. 10-12 at the Mount Graham Golf Club.

 FILE PHOTO

Rosin up your bow, it’s time for the annual Gila Valley Fiddle Festival and Contest!

Musicians from across the nation gather each year in Safford to compete in what organizers call a fun contest without pressure at the Gila Valley Fiddle Festival and Contest.

