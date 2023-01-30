Rosin up your bow, it’s time for the annual Gila Valley Fiddle Festival and Contest!
Musicians from across the nation gather each year in Safford to compete in what organizers call a fun contest without pressure at the Gila Valley Fiddle Festival and Contest.
This year the festival will take place at the Mount Graham Golf Club, Feb. 10-12. This is the second year in a row the festival will be held at this location. A family event, children as young as 3 can participate.
Kevin DeRusha, vice president of the Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association, said he is expecting twice as many people to attend the festival this year compared to last year’s event. He has been networking and advertising the event across the fiddling and bluegrass community, and optimism is in the air.
“We’re trying to expand this,” he said. “People from the Arizona Bluegrass Association are coming.”
DeRusha is looking forward to one particularly intense part of the competition.
“There’s a special open division where all the top fiddlers compete for $1,500 prize money,” he said. “The division is called Show Your Stuff, and they can dazzle the crowd.”
For the kids
“The number one purpose of the contest is continuing music education for kids,” he said. “There are going to be a lot of kids at the festival and it's geared toward fiddling with the youth. That’s the main point for this thing.”
DeRusha said some performers who started young at the fiddle contest went on to work in the music industry with stars such as Sarah Stockton and Josh Turner. Some of the young musicians became stars themselves.
“These people are phenomenal fiddlers, and they came through the contest when they were kids,” he said. “It’s been a phenomenal music education opportunity.”
Brianna DeRusha Morris is Kevin’s daughter and assists in organizing the event. She’s been involved with the contest since 2016 and said she’s looking forward to seeing the children perform.
“You get to see the kids go from pee-wee division and then to professional divisions to compete with the state champions,” she said. “It’s been great being able to watch the kids grow.”
A brief history
Beth Cox, President of the Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association, has been with the contest since its creation and remembers when it first began in Dragoon in the 1970s. The contest was moved to a Kansas Settlement dance hall in the 1980s, then finally relocated to Graham County. During most of that time period, the event was held at the Graham County Fairgrounds with at least 300 spectators in attendance. In 2021 the contest moved to the Mount Graham Golf Club. The pandemic shut down the contest for roughly two years, but now the gathering is back strong, she said.
“There are fewer participants now, but that comes and goes in waves,” Cox said. “There’s a break when the kids have jobs or young families, and then when they get more established in their working life. When their kids start playing, they’ll come back.”
Cox said, last year there were roughly 80 contestants involved. In 2019 there were about 150 contestants. However, Cox expects more people to attend this year because of the new location and the cycle of the younger generation returning.
“We have fun while competing, and that’s why we draw so many contestants,” she said. “It’s relaxed. There’s no pressure.”
What to expect
On Friday, Feb. 10, attendees will gather and visit at a sponsor dinner and jam session. Dinner and show tickets are available at the door for $30 per person. Children under the age of 12 are free. Those sponsoring the event attend the dinner free of charge.
The fiddle contest will begin Saturday, Feb. 11, with registration at 8 a.m. The contest lasts throughout the day, and that night a dance will take place at the golf club. The dance entry fee is $6 for one or $10 for a couple.
Sunday morning, Feb. 12, the Old-Time Gospel Hour will be led by Beth Cox, Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association president. The contest will continue at 9:30 a.m. and finish up at approximately 3 p.m. Winners will be awarded their prizes Sunday afternoon.