On March 16 Safford City Councilman Michael Andazola posed a simple question to his constituents on Facebook: “The City of Safford is looking to invest in recreational facilities. What is something that you would like to see us design and build?”
The 32 responses he got to the post ranged from people wanting to see the city build a dog park, to an indoor recreational center, to a mini-golf course, to someone pining for a Dave and Buster’s, a national chain of restaurant/bar/video game arcades that are kind of like Chuck E Cheese for adults.
Andazola said he was just interested in hearing people’s ideas and he'll present his findings to city councilmembers, “in hopes that something positive happens. Let’s see,” he said.
“I love to gather information,” Andazola said, “I want to see what the public’s ideas are. Do we need soccer or softball fields?”
That’s exactly what Donna Harrison, the regional commissioner for AYSO soccer, is thinking.
Harrison estimates there are roughly 800 to 900 kids actively involved in playing soccer in the Gila Valley, many of whom practice and play on the fields at the Graham County Fairgrounds, which they share with softball and other youth sports teams who practice there as well. Because of its frequent use by a variety of different youth sports teams, the fields get grimy. Harrison said she’d love to see the city invest in building dedicated fields for youth sports.
“For our population, we have a lot of kids playing sports,” Harrison said, “but there are more teams with a limited amount of space to practice.”
Desirae Mendez, who runs the AYSO youth football league for the Gila Valley, agrees, and said that she would like to see the city build an open field for youth sports “so kids won’t be crammed.”
“They’ve done a great job at [improving] the parks here,” Mendez said, pointing out the improvements to Glenn Meadows park specifically. “The facilities we have are nice, and they do meet our needs, but if it is for the kids, there are areas of improvement.”
Sara Bingham, the president of Mt. Graham Little League, stresses that she thinks that the city and the county are doing the best they can do with the funds they have, but she also agrees that there is a definite need for improvements to the recreational sports fields available now, specifically improving and maintaining the grassy areas at the county fairgrounds.
“We’ve all been working hard to make do with what we got for our kids,” Bingham said, but “there’s no money going into those facilities and our kids suffer.”
Bingham said that she’s been applying for various grants to help improve the softball field at the fairgrounds, which they share with other youth sports teams, including AYSO. With so much traffic and use, Bingham said that the field gets messed up even further.
But all three youth sports leaders not only mentioned the need for improved sports facilities for kids, but also the need for more recreational facilities for adults, and the community as a whole.
“I think people in this community would really like what they have in Morenci,” Bingham said, referring to the Community Center in Morenci, which has an indoor pool, an indoor track, exercise equipment, a racquetball court, a climbing wall, an indoor playground and other amenities.
Harrison added on that she’d like to see an organized day care center in town and an indoor pool as well.
“Would they [Freeport McMoran] be willing to do that down here? There are a lot of people who work there who live here,” Harrison said, “there’s the potential to do a lot here.”
Bingham added that she’d like to see a facility in Safford that has space for parents to exercise while their children play and do activities all under the same roof.
“It would be nice to have it all wouldn’t it?” Bingham asked.