The Graham County Fairgrounds has multiple duck ponds, a fish pond and a bridge. These are just some of the amenities available to the public.

A new play area and more shade are just some of the planned updates to improve the community experience at the Graham County Fairgrounds.

Dustin Welker, Graham County Manager, said current projects at the fairgrounds include installation of a new rubber mat flooring at the playground area as well as replacing the drinking fountains. These projects are being funded through a Community Development Block Grant. In the future, a more extensive overhaul of the property will be funded through the CARES Act and ARPA grant funding.

A duck swims under the bridge at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Multiple ducks call the Graham County Fairground ponds home, and families come weekly to feed them.

