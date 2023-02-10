A new play area and more shade are just some of the planned updates to improve the community experience at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Dustin Welker, Graham County Manager, said current projects at the fairgrounds include installation of a new rubber mat flooring at the playground area as well as replacing the drinking fountains. These projects are being funded through a Community Development Block Grant. In the future, a more extensive overhaul of the property will be funded through the CARES Act and ARPA grant funding.
“Bob Kempton, a landscape architect, is doing the landscape design,” Welker said. “We’ll later engineer a new water system with the 8” reclaimed water line we partnered with the city of Safford to take up there. We’ll master design drainage on the whole park.”
Welker said also red clay has recently been installed on all four of the baseball and softball fields.
“This was a partnership between us and Little League," he said. "There are a lot of great improvements going on, and coming soon.”
The fairgrounds are available free for the community to spend the day, fish or play softball. They also offer concession stands, exhibit buildings, a small band shell, grandstand, a community pavilion and rodeo arena. Each month, the fairgrounds are rented by the community for weddings, birthday parties and large events.
The original fairgrounds design resembled a 1960s park, District 3 Supervisor Danny Smith said. There was a lot of open space originally, and over time more and more elements were added to the fairgrounds. However, until recently, there was never a lot of money designated to updates and new additions.
“This is the first time in a very long time the fairgrounds will be receiving money to upgrade its areas,” Smith said.
According to Smith, the county first used the CARES Act money to pay off some of its debts. After understanding what else the CARES Act and ARPA funding could be used for, funding was designated to the fairgrounds upgrades.
“We want to show the taxpayers where some of this money is going,” Smith said. “Trees and shade will be a major element to be added to the fairgrounds throughout the ongoing project.”
Landscape architect Kempton has been told to be liberal with his tree stencil, Smith said. There aren’t many larger trees in the fairground area because of the poor ground quality. The top soil is only a foot deep, Smith explained. Below this topsoil is roughly 7 feet of clay. Adult trees are stunted. They appear to be the size of 7- or 8-year-old trees when in reality they are roughly 40 to 50 years old.
“We’re trying to make targeted shady areas,” Smith said, “And focus on areas around the duck ponds and south of the softball fields.”
The larger improvements to the fairgrounds include renovating the exhibit buildings, replacing the doors and insulating the structures. Along with planting trees, more sidewalks will be added. The fairgrounds will also set up a Wi-Fi system for the community to use during large events such as the Graham County Fair.