With the primary election coming up Tuesday, Graham County residents have been receiving fraudulent text messages that claim there's an "unprecedented shortage" of poll workers and ask recipients if they'd like to be paid poll workers.
The texts claim to be from the AZ Election Protection Coalition and say hundreds of voters could be left without a polling place due to the supposed poll worker shortage. They are sent from different phone numbers, with different names for the senders, but their messages are all the same.
The Graham County Elections Department said there is no poll worker shortage; there is a full team of workers and all voting locations will be open Tuesday.
"As far as Graham County is concerned they (the texts) are spam and I am not sure what the intent is," Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith said.