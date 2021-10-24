Eclectic, diverse, beautiful, powerful and fun.
Those are just some of the words used to describe Eastern Arizona College's Fall Sing "Be the Change." Five ensembles comprised of roughly 90 students will take the stage Friday night and Saturday afternoon under the direction of EAC's Director of Fine Arts Rick Lunt, Director of Choral Music Gideon Burrows, Director of Musical Theater Chase Moore and Fine Arts Assistant Jenny Keith. Carrie Meredith and Savannah Sherwood will be the pianists of the evening.
The event is the first one held since Lunt joined the college and it also marks the first time since the college has been able to hold a full, in-person choral event since the pandemic struck. Last year's Fall Sing was held virtually and the Spring Sing was held before a limited audience.
Lunt is the son of former EAC choral director David Lunt and while he's bringing back at least one of his father's traditions, the audience can also expect to see some exciting differences.
The directors said hope and joy will be reoccuring themes throughout the night.
"Our administration has doubled down on the fine arts. Our school has got a legacy of excellence...and this performance, this show is a rebirth of our renaissance, in a way because Rick is here. It brings back these memories," said Lori Dugan, associate director of marketing. "So many of us went to school here and had Dave as a teacher and so for Rick to be here, it stirs our emotions and nostalgia."
Equally exciting, is the involvement of Keith, the daughter-in-law of Ron Keith, former band director, Dugan said.
"Rick brings that Lunt spirit and Jenny brings that Keith spirit and we're so steeped in tradition around here that it's just brought us all to a new excitement," Dugan said. "This is the birth of a whole new era in fine arts at EAC...We have such high hopes and we're just so excited and we can't wait to show the community what we're doing."
Audience members will be treated to performances by all 90 singers both before and after they hear from the GilaSoul Singers, the soprano/alto choir; EVOlution, the show choir; Encore, the vocal jazz ensemble; Resonus, the tenor/bass choir and an A cappella choir.
At least 20 of the students will perform in multiple groups and there will be multiple solos throughout the night.
"It's one of the reason we get a lot of students," Burrows said. "If they went to one of the larger universities they're kind of pigeon-holed into one group for that semester or the year, whereas here not only can they be in choir and band and/or orchestra, they can actually be in a lot of the different choirs all at the same time."
Moore will be directing the GilaSoul Singers, an all treble ensemble formally known as Women's Chorale. They'll be singing three pieces. One is the world premiere of a composer from Kentucky, another is a piece by Johannes Brahms and the third is Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
"My ensemble is a non-audition ensemble of 34 singers and we have a lot of pride in the product we put out and we look forward to performing for the community every semester," Moore said. "It's great to be back at the helm and to give a platform for these students to perform that's not an electronic platform."
Burrows said Resonus will be performing a piece from Africa first.
"It's just a wonderful song saying 'All of those who are outside, come on in, everyone make a place for them,'" Burrows said. "With many African cultures it's very communal, so there aren't really any professional performers. Everyone performs, everyone dances, everyone sings. It's kind of inviting everyone to join into the festivities."
They'll also share a newer arrangement of "Amazing Grace," which will feature orchestra director and string professor Franklin Alvarez on the violin and Mary Anne Ripplinger, who is a member of the community and also a member of the symphony orchestra on cello.
The third piece they'll perform is Ryan Murphy's "Music in the Air."
"It's very exciting, it's saying 'Everything is going well because music is around,'" Burrows said.
Burrow's A capella group, comprised of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses will perform the "exciting" piece Laudate Dominum, La Llorona (from the movie Coco), Emerald Stream and Sweet Rivers by Shawn Kirchner.
"It's all about looking forward to the joy that will come, knowing the day will get better," he said.
Lunt's 15-member A cappella group will perform unaccompanied and Danny Gokey's "Stand in Faith" will be first.
"It's just a beautiful song encouraging us to keep the faith basically especially at this time of the pandemic. it's a wonderful reminder we can make it and it's up to us to do that," Lunt said.
It'll be followed up by Ed Sheeran's "Visiting Hours," which "is basically the notion of why doesn't heaven visiting hours. If I could just have one visiting hour with someone in heaven, what would that be like. It's a pretty powerful piece," Lunt said.
Lastly, they'll perform "Skate" by Bruno Mars, which Lunt described as a "fun" piece.
EVOlution, also directed by Lunt, will be performing selections from Pinocchio.
The college brought in professional choreographers for the show and the jazz band will accompany the singers.
The directors said they are keeping details about the beginning and ending pieces a secret, but audience members are in for a treat.
"How many times in the Gila Valley do you get to say 'Wow I just saw a concert and 90 people sang at once?' It really is a nirvana experience I think," Moore said.
The whole night will be a fantastic experience, the men said.
"They get to see the growth of our students and one of the strengths of this college and the community. Where else can you go and get such an array of style and performances and see how hard a lot of these students have worked, especially the ones who are in multiple groups?" Burrows asked.
Burrows called the music selection a "smorgasbord."
EAC grad Adam Beals, 22, and Elisabeth Stevens, 18, said it's been great working with all of the directors.
"In the last few months I've sang the best I've ever sang," Stevens said. "It's really cool because they're really personal and they really talk to you like one-on-one and they get to know you and I love that about them."
Thanks to the directors, she's not at all nervous, Stevens, who will be performing with Lunt's show choir and Burrows' A cappella group, said.
Beals, who will be performing in the same two groups, plus Encore, said people should definitely come to the show.
"They really create an atmosphere of family. I feel we get really close with each other. The atmosphere they create helps us blend and sound really good together. That's why perform well together because we really bond together and become closer to our professors as well," Beals said.