Taking care of a loved one with dementia is demanding, emotionally and physically. Finding time to seek advice or get answers can be a daunting task, but Karen Enriquez from SEAGO Area Agency on Aging thinks they’ve found the answer.
It’s called Trualta. It’s an online learning system that provides information to people through videos, animations and tip sheets, Enriquez said. In as short as five minutes or as long as two hours, people can learn about things like managing medications, home safety, patient transfers, dementia-friendly interior design, eating and appetite concerns, hoarding and physical aggression. If someone finds themselves short on time, they can come back to the lesson when they have time, she said.
“It’s totally under their control. It’s on demand. If they wanna look at it at five o’clock in the morning or 11 o’clock at night ,when they can squeeze a few minutes into their schedule, It’s there for them. That’s what I liked about it,” Enriquez said.
The SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization Area Agency on Aging, a non-profit agency that helps seniors and the disabled in Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties in a variety of ways.
Last year, SEAGO was forced to stop offering in-person caregiver workshops because of COVID-19 so they began to produce live webinars through Facebook. They quickly discovered it took a lot of time to research the topic, create PowerPoints and do the actual presentations, Enriquez said. So, they began to look for alternatives and found Trualta.
They liked it for several reasons, she said.
“The actual requirements on the caregiver are very low. It doesn’t require a lot of computer literacy. It’s made to be simple and effective and engaging for seniors,” Enriquez said. “There’s no download required. It’s web- based so there’s really no extra barriers for the caregivers.”
In addition, all of the modules were prepared in partnership with occupational therapist nurses, social workers and geriatric care managers, Enriquez said.
Thanks to $30,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, SEAGO will be able to offer the program to 200 people throughout the four counties over the next two years. Interested people need to call Enriquez and together they will come up with a specialized plan to address their specific needs.
Enriquez will keep in touch with the people using the program and if proven effective, she hopes she’ll be able to find the funding to make it a part of her permanent “caregiver toolbox.”
“I can measure the outcomes and engagement through the portal,” she said. “It has a really nice reporting capabilities so my organization can track that engagement and see how the content is actually resonating with the family,” she said.
SEAGO is the first agency in Arizona to offer the program, she said.
“The company that built this is based out of Canada and has promoted it throughout the East Coast. It’s just barely making it’s way past the Mississippi line,” Enriquez said.