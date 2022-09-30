Schools elsewhere may struggle to retain teaches, but Bonita educators aren’t going anywhere.
Bonita Elementary, the little school on the other side of the mountains, is a rarity in the modern academic landscape. While recent data shows more than 68 percent of Arizona schools are inadequately staffed, the self-described family of educators in Rural School District #16 averages more than 31 years of teaching experience.
Yes, per teacher.
The district serves 105 K-8 grade students, with a handful of hopefuls on a waitlist.
Superintendent Jonathan Truschke about came on board about two years ago after serving as principle and superintendent for the Sam Simon Unified School District. He has four children who attend the school.
“I grew up in Willcox,” he said. “I loved coming out in this direction.”
His wife has deep roots here, too, he added.
Shelley Michaels is the school counselor and music teacher. She said she keeps track of her years at Bonita by counting annual performances. Come Dec. 21, the eve of the school’s Christmas musical, “I think it’ll be my 20th musical,” she said.
With such a small staff — 21 people, to be exact — parents pitch in to help with everything, including making sets.
“We have a lot of alumni who help,” she added.
Michaels said Bonita students are often the valedictorians of their graduating classes once they move to high school.
“Bonita produces great students,” she said.
Michael’s classroom was a study in stimulation. Handwritten lyrics covered an aged-paper flip sheet near the front of the room. Cubbies were packed with books, binders and folders. A row of stuffed animals lined shelves that ran under several high windows.
Lyrics on the green chalkboard showed four stanzas of “My Country Tis of Thee.”
“We’re kinda patriotic,” Michaels said, explaining the students do flag ceremonies every month.
“We’re traditional,” she said.
Truschke agreed, but was quick to observe that doesn’t mean the school is stuck in the technological dark ages.
“We are 1-to-1 with Chromebooks,” he said. “We have a fiber network that goes right to the school.”
That solid digital highway, however, is not allowed to become a distraction.
“Teachers collect phones,” Michaels said.
At the start of classes, phones go into a locker and are returned only at the end of the school day.
Tuning in
There seems to be too much going on to have time to scroll anyway. Michaels said Cowboy Day, a school-wide field trip, was coming up within a week.
Area ranches such as the O Bar O, Sierra Bonita and M Triangle have been participating for years, she said. This year, the Martins of the Broken Dipper Ranch are hosting, she said.
Near the oldest portion of the schoolhouse, where white-painted adobe bricks were visible in the bell tower — the bell rung daily by students — a line of backpacks hung from hooks outside a classroom. Truschke led the way across the playground, where the equipment spoke of simpler times: Steel frames were polished from years of use by children’s hands; bouncy horses on giant springs and backhoe sand scoops sat motionless, seemingly waiting for recess to come to life.
Jena Thompson, who’s worked at the school for 19 years as a librarian, paused in the middle of some shelves to chat.
“I’ve enjoyed Bonita because it’s kind of like a family,” she said.
One of those reasons it feels cohesive might be the lengths staff go for their students. During COVID, bus drivers dropped off packets of homework to kids on the route, she said.
Thompson also tutors kids who need help with building their reading skills. Both she and Truschke said Bonita students score higher than the state average on reading.
Carol Estavillo spent 20 years in the public education system in Willcox before venturing to Bonita in 2002. Now, she makes the commute four days a week.
To her, it’s more than worth it.
“This place is like you’ve died and gone to teacher heaven,” she said.
The third-grade teacher noted the fine-arts emphasis Bonita offers, and she echoed Thompson: “We’re like a family out here, and the community members out here, they take ownership.
“I feel very comfortable in small, rural school districts,” she said.
Tuschke said Bonita was one of the first schools in the area to go to a four-day school week. With many students coming from the Willcox area, time spent on the bus can really add up. Even so, eighth-grader Paislee Adams expressed a reticence to move on to Willcox High, as she’s been coming to Bonita since kindergarten.
“I usually get up at 5:30ish because I have to feed everything,” she said.
In addition to playing volleyball and running track, Adams rodeos and has several horses; she also shows Boer goats. It’s usually 12 hours later that the bus drops her back off in Willcox, but she wasn’t complaining.
“I don’t really want to leave,” she said.
Staff members Cyndi and Wayne Brewster, who own a ranch 3.5 miles from the school, seem to echo her sentiment.
Wayne Brewster, who serves as a bus driver, maintenance man and sports coach, among many other positions, grew up in the Bonita area and went to school at Bonita Elementary. The Brewsters’ children and grandchildren attended, too.
Cyndi Brewster serves as the district secretary and has worked at the school 28 years. When asked what keeps her coming to work, “Oh, it’s more like a family atmosphere here,” she said.
With a staff to student ratio of about one to 12, small class sizes can mean more interaction and a closer, intergenerational dynamic many other schools may lack.
“We had a teacher retire two years ago who had 42 years under her belt,” she said.
“I love children,” Cyndi Brewster said. “I love this school and I love all the employees.”
Staff flexibility is also key to fitting in on Bonita staff, Wayne Brewster said.
“You have to understand, you have multiple hats,” he said.
His own days typically begin with picking up inmates from the Arizona State Prison just down the road and overseeing the cleaning of the facilities before students arrive. The school has contracted with the prison for at least 30 years, he said.
“I can end up mechanicing (or) I could end up plumbing” after the kids arrive, he added.
“I coach,” he said. “I enjoy the kids. I’m here to try to teach them right from wrong, (to be) respectful and everything.”
When students head to Willcox for high school, Wayne enjoys showing up to champion them at their various sporting events.
He said he thinks the reason Bonita students do so well adjusting to high school is because of “how they’re taught and what they’re held accountable for.”
Truschke said he believes Bonita Elementary will remain relevant for years to come.
“I don’t see Bonita going anywhere,” he said.