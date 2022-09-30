BONITA BACKPACKS.JPG

Backpacks line a covered porch as school takes place inside the building at Bonita Elementary.

Schools elsewhere may struggle to retain teaches, but Bonita educators aren’t going anywhere.

Bonita Elementary, the little school on the other side of the mountains, is a rarity in the modern academic landscape. While recent data shows more than 68 percent of Arizona schools are inadequately staffed, the self-described family of educators in Rural School District #16 averages more than 31 years of teaching experience.

BONITA STUDENTS.JPG

Bonita Elementary School students line up in preparation to resume class after lunch. Seventy-five percent of students are out of district, school secretary Cyndi Brewster said.
SHELLEY MICHAELS BONITA.JPG

Music teacher and school counselor Shelley Michaels is in her 20th year of teaching at Bonita Elementary.
BONITA CLASSROOM.JPG

Third-grade teacher Carol Estavillo said the Bonita Elementary School has always taught cursive handwriting to the students. "They need to be able to sign their name," she said.
BONITA LIBRARY BOOKS.JPG

The Bonita Elementary School library is housed in the old teachers' quarters on the property. Last year, the building got a new roof, new carpet and a new paint job.
CAROL ESTAVILLO.JPG

Third-grade teacher Carol Estavillo has nearly 40 years in public education. She's been at Bonita Elementary since 2002.
PAISLEE ADAMS. JPG

Eighth-grader Paislee Adams gets up at 5:30 a.m. in Willcox in order to do chores and make the bus to Bonita Elementary School, where she's been attending since kindergarten.
WAYNE BREWSTER.JPG

Wayne Brewster, his children and grandchildren, all attended Bonita Elementary School. Now, he says he wears many different hats to help out where needed as a staff member.
CYNDI BREWSTER.JPG

Cyndi Brewster said that her love of children and fellow staff make it worth coming to work every day for the 28 years she's worked at the Bonita Elementary School as district secretary.
BONITA TRACK.JPG

The track at Bonita Elementary seems to rise from a meadow.

