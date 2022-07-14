When Nathaniel “Nate” James Gomez called his mother at 11:30 p.m. on July 6, she was asleep, nursing a twisted ankle that forced her home from work early. Bleary with pain medication, she didn’t answer her phone.
That would be Mary Jane “Janie” Dibble’s last chance to talk to her 33-year-old son. The following morning, Morenci police officers appeared at her daughter Brittany Gomez’s door in Morenci, asking if she knew where Nate was. After calls to his phone went unanswered, and other family members hadn’t seen him, a second contact with Morenci police confirmed the worst: Nate was dead.
A press release from Safford Police Chief Glen Orr was emailed to local media at 6:56 a.m. on July 7. It stated officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 700 block of Ninth Avenue in reference to an attempted burglary where the man died.
That man was Gomez’s brother Nate.
Looking for answers
Gomez replied to an inquiry from Courier staff via Facebook Messenger July 12, explaining that virtually everything she knew about her brother’s death she’d gleaned from media reports.
“All we know is what we have found out thru [sic] these articles that have been posted to social media,” she typed.
What she did know?
Morenci police “came at 6 a.m. asking for [the] whereabouts of where my brother was staying,” Gomez wrote. “They said Safford PD sent them to ask us. We then went looking for my brother. We couldn’t find him. They said they had no idea why Safford PD was asking for that info. Then like an hour or so after, they came back and let us know of my brother’s passing. Then a DPS (Department of Public Safety) officer named Cody called me and let me know what happened,” Gomez continued. “All he told us was my brother was dead and my brother had broke thru [sic] somebody’s window.”
Gomez and her family were told by DPS that they would need to submit a records request for further information about Nate.
When contacted by the Courier on July 13, DPS media relations specialist Bart Graves said commenting on investigations is against policy.
“We’re going to look at all the evidence, and interview a bunch of witnesses,” he said regarding to the incident.
“We’re doing this investigation at the the behalf of the Safford PD,” he added.
Safford PD will get the reports first, Graves said.
Remembering a life cut short
A viewing for Nate was held Wednesday at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Friends and relatives drove from as far away as Albuquerque and El Paso on short notice to pay their last respects. A young girl with her hair tied in pigtails roved the back of the chapel with an older woman in glasses.
The air conditioner filled momentary silences as people wove between rows of chairs to hug and share photos on their phones.
Twenty-some folks clustered toward the front of the chapel, where numerous relatives, friends and people Nate called family shared their memories.
Behind the podium, the brim of his baseball hat arced from the open off-white casket surrounded by flowers.
Big bear hugs, numerous people remarked, were trademark Nate. So was the word “happy.” He loved Halloween, and he made everyone feel like family.
Many of Nate’s immediate family wore T-shirts with iconic gaming figures. His only sister, Brittany Gomez, was wearing a red Mario Kart top. She’d brought her oldest, a 5-year-old son, but her two other children were at home.
“I don’t want them to see this,” she said.
Lots of questions, few answers
After the viewing, Mrs. Dibble said she hadn’t known how many people would come. She said her oldest child was a quiet person, and that she didn’t really know his circle.
“It was drugs,” she said, adding that he must not have been in his right mind when the incident happened. He’d been clean for six months in rehab, then moved in with his sister and got a job at the mine.
“Then he got depressed,” she said.
She shook her head. It had all gone downhill from there.
Like the friends and family who came to the viewing, Gomez was upfront about her brother’s challenges.
“I can tell you, my brother was battling addiction,” she wrote in a message to the Courier. “Us as a family, we tried so hard getting him back into a rehab just recently and then this happens. He did not deserve any of this.”
Nate’s first cousin and god-brother Kai Gachupin in Albuquerque was not able to make it to Nate’s viewing on such short notice. Nate’s sister had posted about it on Facebook, and with limited resources, Gachupin said the family was forced to act quickly in advance of a burial.
“My parent’s were there,” he said, “and sadly, they said it was very well attended.”
Nate had worked for Gachupin in New Mexico for a few years, renting his cousin a house. “I’ve known him since the day he was born,” he said.
That said, Gachupin was well-aware of his cousin’s challenges.
“In all honesty, He’s been battling with addiction for a long time,” he said. The loss of Nate’s father was particularly difficult on him, Gachupin said. “He’s been self-medicating and trying to figure things out.”
“He chose a really hard path,” he said.
Next steps
Although the investigation into the true cause of Nate’s death is ongoing, the family has questions. All of them feel a burglary was out of character for Nate, even if under the influence. The social media rumor mill is working overtime, and folks have made some wild allegations. But actual facts remain sparse.
Both Gomez, speaking on behalf of her immediate family, and Gachupin just want to know the truth.
“I don’t think any of us are trying to sugarcoat anything,” he said.
Best case scenario, he said, was that Nate would have been arrested and taken to jail. He would have hoped a “lengthy” dry-out period would’ve helped his cousin get clean.
“No one would’ve bailed him out,” he said.
In the meantime, the family would like to clear up any untrue assertions. So far, no one has heard anything directly from the Safford Police Department, Gomez said.
Gachupin has filed a public records request. In the meantime, they wait for the facts to come to light.
Both he and Gomez said they would like the opportunity to apologize to anyone affected by Nate’s behavior.
“He is beloved, and we’d like to honor him,” Gachupin said.
“We just want to know what really happened to him,” Gomez said.
As of press time, the Safford Police Department has not responded to requests for comments. This story will continue to be updated at eacourier.com.