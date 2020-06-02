A Thatcher teen and his family, seeing a need in the community, stepped up to help by collecting and donating food to a local food bank.
"We just noticed that people might need help because of the coronavirus," said 16-year-old Jaxon Unger. "They may not have a job right now and getting food may be tough. We thought this might be able to help."
The family announced a neighborhood food drive about a week before picking up the food, handing out flyers to let their neighbors know what was needed. Jaxon said it was an idea the family thought of together.
On Memorial Day weekend they went door to door collecting the food, which they then brought to St. Vincent de Paul Pantry. It was a welcome surprise for the food bank.
"They didn't know we were bringing it; they said it was a lot of food and would really help," Jaxon said.
“It was marvelous that he did that; it was a big job for him," said St. Vincent de Paul President Carmen Burnham Tellez. "We were so grateful because we needed everything he collected. I haven’t heard about anybody doing anything like this.”
"We probably collected between $200 and $300 worth of food, maybe a little bit more," Jaxon said. "We got food from about 10 people; I thought that was pretty good.
"We put it in the back of our car, took it home, put it in boxes and brought it to the food pantry. It was me, my sister, my mom and my dad."
Tellez said the unexpected donation, mostly canned goods, added 100-150 pounds of food to the pantry shelves.
"I think it was an opportunity for us to do something to be helpful," said Jaxon's mother Stephanie Unger, who recently started volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul along with Jaxon and his 14-year-old sister Samantha. "Our neighbors really stepped in and made this happen."
As for having another food drive, Jaxon said, "I probably might, just to help out people in need."