The 2023 Arizona Fan Fest, held Friday and Saturday at the Graham County Fairgrounds, was a celebration of nerds and for nerds and the things they love.
Dozens for vendors were on hand, selling comic books, dolls and figurines, trading cards, costumes and more. There were also demonstrations of sword play, workshops on costume design and filmmaking, and host of cosplayers from both the Gila Valley and beyond.
Cosplay literally had center stage Saturday afternoon. Costume competitions were held for kids, teens and adults, as well as for groups. The grand finale of these contests was the Premier Cosplay Contest, with the opportunity to win a $1,000 grand prize.
Premier cosplayers spend weeks, even months perfecting their attire, which was required to be at least 70 percent handmade to qualify for the contest.
Judges were cosplay celebrity Cara Nicole, Graham County Supervisor Paul David and costume maker Gilbert Espino, of Tinker Cosplay in Tucson.
First place went to Octavio Franco, of Tucson. Second place winner was Kyra Eichenberger, also of Tucson. She received $500.
Victoria Thatcher, of Safford, took third and $250 for a highly precise Phantom of the Opera ensemble.
Leishae Bruckner, also of Safford, was the People's Choice winner. Her Captain Hook costume came complete with a ship on wheels that she said that was pushed by hand from Safford to the fairgrounds.
She was awarded a handcrafted stained glass trophy designed by Monika Ragland.