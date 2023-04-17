The 2023 Arizona Fan Fest, held Friday and Saturday at the Graham County Fairgrounds, was a celebration of nerds and for nerds and the things they love.

Dozens for vendors were on hand, selling comic books, dolls and figurines, trading cards, costumes and more. There were also demonstrations of sword play, workshops on costume design and filmmaking, and host of cosplayers from both the Gila Valley and beyond.

