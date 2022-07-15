Farm Bureau program helping rancher hone advocacy skills

Ben Menges' family has been ranching in Greenlee and Graham counties for decades. He hopes to be instrumental in protecting the industry for future generations.
He's learning some of the fine points toward accomplishing that goal through his participation in the American Farm Bureau Federation's 11th Partners in Advocacy Leadership (PAL) program. Farm Bureau selected Menges as one of 10 farmers and ranchers from across the nation to participate in the two-year training program, which is designed to guide young farmers and ranchers in developing skills to effectively communicate and advocate for agricultural issues.
Menges said he has seen many changes in the cattle ranching industry. The PAL curriculum is meant to encourage advocacy of agricultural issues as well as foster a better understanding of issues faced by other participants farming and ranching around the county.
Menges said he hopes by participating in the program he can more effectively communicate the need to promote and sustain cattle ranching, not only for the beef industry and the consumers but also for the preservation of public lands. He explained, for instance, that cattle grazing on forest land can help manage the underbrush and overgrowth that has become an ever-increasing problem in Arizona. He said he wants the opportunity to work toward a plan to increase grazing numbers in a way that would be more environmentally friendly and economically beneficial for taxpayers.
In the few months that Menges has been a part of the program, he has had the opportunity to travel to New York City where the PAL group met with editors of the Wall Street Journal. He was able to pitch a story to Wall Street Journal writer Allysin Finley about the effects cattle grazing can have in preventing wildfires.
Menges and his family run cattle that graze over 83,000 acres of private and BLM land across Graham and Greenlee counties.
He also got a glimpse into how cattle growers operate in the eastern part of the country.
"It opened my eyes to what they are dealing with trying to raise cattle on small areas of land," he said.
The PAL group will be in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 25 to 29 to meet with members of Congress.
Menges serves as vice president of Graham County Farm Bureau. He hopes to become president in August.