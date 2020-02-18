SAFFORD — At the 10th annual Farm, Home and Ranch Day, organizers made use of spacious accommodations to hold multiple presentations.
Moving from Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus to the Graham County Fairgrounds, the event welcomed guests for presentations on farming and ranching that included pest control, climate monitoring, monetary data on international markets and more.
There were also hands on demonstrations for home gardeners.
The event had a wealth of professionals, academics and industry vendors to meet with guests and answer questions.
The Courier spoke with Bill Cook from the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension after his presentation on fruit trees.
“It’s just a good get together to get everyone to come and learn something. You’ve got your farm part, you’ve got your ranch, and you’ve got your home. We’re doing the home part here with backyard orchard care and pruning. The whole nine yards in teaching people how to get fruit on their own trees.” he said.
So what should home gardeners be looking to plant this time of year?
“Right now, here in Safford, you could be starting on your early spring gardens. If you haven’t planted your fruit trees yet, now is as good a time as any. If you’re planting bear root, now is ideal.”
This event was hosted by the Graham County Cooperative Extension.