The Graham County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of Thursday's rollover accident on West Safford Bryce Road as Rene Richard Villescas, 35, of Safford.
According to a news release, a 31-year-old Thatcher resident was driving west on Safford Bryce Road with Villescas in a Ford Expedition. Shortly after 4 a.m. the Expedition went across the east bound lane in the 2100 block, began traveling sideways and went into the canal on the south side of the roadway. It rolled and came to rest upright. Villescas was thrown from the vehicle to the south side of the canal. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
Several witnesses remained at the scene and gave their statements to law enforcement. The GCSO and Arizona Department of Public Safety continue to investigate the crash.