BYLAS — At least one person is dead in a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 70 in Bylas.
The incident has closed the eastbound lane, which is expected to re-open sometime after 10 p.m. Traffic is moving on the westbound lane.
Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident and has not yet released details of how many vehicles were involved, nor how many injured or killed.
San Carlos Apache Fire/EMS said the incident occurred "at the bridge just west of Bylas."
San Carlos Apache Police announced the road closure "due to fatal accident" just before 9 p.m. Sunday.