The Graham County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of Monday's fatal crash as Melissa J. Walker, 49, of Pima.
According to a news release, the sheriff's office was informed of a rollover crash on Bryce Eden Road, west of Morris Lane around 1:45 p.m. Monday. When first responders arrived, it was discovered the accident was west of the Cemetery Road turn off.
Deputies found Walker on a dirt embankment. She was able to speak, but had severe injuries to her leg and complained of chest pain. She was taken to Mt. Graham Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy.
The accident is still under investigation, but deputies believe Walker was traveling west and in the area where the road curves to the west she went on to the dirt shoulder, corrected back to the paved road and the vehicle rolled. Before the vehicle came to rest on the north side of the road, she was thrown from the vehicle.