The Graham County Sheriff's Office has asked the FBI for help investigating the death of a young woman found dead Oct. 26 south of Safford.
The FBI will use the victim's hair and blood to create a DNA profile. Experts will also be analyzing the trace evidence found on the woman's clothing and on the toys found near her body, said Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
A quail hunter found remains submerged inside a 4-foot by 2-foot float box, which is part of a livestock watering system. A forensic pathologist in Tucson determined they belonged to a girl or woman between the ages of 14 and 22, said Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred.
Although authorities aren't releasing how she died, they have determined she was the victim of a homicide, Allred said.
Somebody had to remove the cover of the float box, put her in it and cover it back up, Allred said last month.
No one matching the victim’s description has been reported missing in the Gila Valley.
Information about the case has been provided to the Rocky Mountain Intelligence Network, which shares bulletins with law enforcement agencies in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, as well as parts of Canada.