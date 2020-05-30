Local law enforcement officers say they have seen a definite difference in the amount of human trafficking and illegal immigration taking place in Graham County thanks to a federal grant that allows them to work with U.S. Border Patrol.
For the past several years, local law enforcement has received Operation Stonegarden grants through the Homeland Security Grant Program.
While on their days off from working their regular duties at their respective agencies, local law enforcement can apply to work for the Border Patrol through the Stonegarden grant awarded to their respective local law enforcement agencies. Police officers are paid to patrol high-traffic areas in Graham County and report back to BP headquarters in Willcox.
This year the Thatcher Police Department received $82,667 for overtime, employee-related expenses (benefits and retirement), and vehicle mileage.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said his department has worked with the Stonegarden grant since the early 2000s.
“Rarely do we encounter van-loads of illegal immigrants like we were back when Stonegarden started. What Stonegarden does is allow local law enforcement to fill the void where Border Patrol can focus their efforts more toward the border,” said Woods.
Before Stonegarden, Woods said he remembers encountering van loads of illegal immigrants traveling through Graham County on a regular basis. In some of the more horrendous situations, vans full of illegal immigrants would wreck and the bodies of over a dozen people would be found on or near the road. However, because the efforts of the Border Patrol are now being coordinated with local authorities, Woods said these instances have become rare.
“Immigration, and drugs, and human trafficking, it’s a very organized operation. They do have their intelligence, just like we do. So they’ll send scouts on rounds and if they see law enforcement there, they will decide to go somewhere else,” said Woods. “It’s kind of like a cat and mouse game if they’re going down 191 and we saturate that with a lot of officers they’re obviously going to take a different route.”
Woods said the border patrol stations close to Graham County are located in Willcox and Lordsburg, New Mexico. Before Stonegarden, the agents had to cover a massive amount of area in both states without coordinated assistance.
For the fiscal year 2019, the Safford Police Department received $146,415 through the Stonegarden grant. Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen said the Pima Police Department received roughly $30,000 through the grant.
Cauthen said her officers patrol Highway 70 and Highway 191 toward Willcox, but her officers patrol down the Klondyke Road as well. Many of the stops made in the Klondyke area have proven to be the most successful.
“This is a corridor for human trafficking and drugs,” said Cauthen.
The Graham County Sheriff Office also participates in Stonegarden and is funded for $126,000. It provides funds for overtime, employee benefits and vehicle mileage. Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said his deputies patrol Highway 191, as well as Highway 70 while on the clock for the grant.
“Every year you write up a proposal and they base how much they give you on how much money they have to distribute,” said McCormies. “We leave it open to the deputies to sign up and as we keep track of the funding as we start changing the hours. Sometimes the shifts are six hours, sometimes it’s eight hours, it does vary.”