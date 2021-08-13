God and timing.
According to Marge Schade, anything she may have accomplished in her 98 years has had less to do with her and far more to do with God and timing.
On Saturday morning, the Graham County Historical Society will present Schade with the Annual Heritage Award at their annual meeting and symposium at The Barn at Discovery Park.
“I’m a little embarrassed. For one thing, God tells us that anything we do we’re supposed to do it privately and.. God has given me the resources and the ability to do some things and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” Schade said. “It’s nice, but I didn’t do anything to be recognized for. I just felt that at the time there were things I could do. Things just came along at different times.”
Those things she’s been able to help out with? The Boys and Girls Club, Our Neighbors Pantry and Farm, Graham County Substance Coalition, SEACUS, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Safford and the House of Hope, just to name a few.
The beginning
Schade was born Margaret Eva Butler on July 4, 1923 and spent most of her childhood in Texas, living at various times with her divorced parents and family friends. She graduated from Clifton High School at 15 and began studying accounting at the University of Arizona before she was old enough to have her driver’s license.
She married her high school sweetheart, Karl Schade, at 18. His family owned the Greenlee Coca-Cola Bottling Company and several years after coming home from World War II, Karl decided he wanted to strike out on his own.
Karl and Marge started the Home Beverage Company in 1952 after purchasing equipment from what was once the Manila Soda Works on Chase Creek Street in Clifton. They started with eight flavors: lemon, lime, cherry, strawberry, root beer, cream, grape and orange. They then obtained a Pepsi-Cola franchise.
At the time, Karl and Marge were the only two employees. They both did the bottling and she did the books while Karl did the selling and delivering.
Schade remembers the days when Karl and his brother would race to see who would could get to various vending machines first. She also remembers putting their two boys, Karl Jr., and Michael, to sleep on cots while performing her duties. Later, a daughter, Susan, would join the family.
Over the years, the company expanded to Safford, Sierra Vista, Globe-Miami and Payson.
At one point, Marge Schade was one of only seven women in the U.S. to own a bottling plant and she remembers being on the cover of Pepsi-Cola World magazine with 40 men.
Living in a man’s world
Schade said she grew up in a world where women were expected to respect men and while men opened doors for women, they didn’t exactly respect them.
“I was cut down lots of times at meetings and things because I was a woman, but that was alright,” Schade said. “I have a deal that I try to live by. It happens to be in the Al-Anon book and it talks about taking offense. It says we have a choice to take offense. We can either choose or not choose to take offense and I made up my mind a long time ago that I was not going to take offense at anything someone said...If you don’t take offense you don’t have to remember what you’re unhappy about.”
Schade maintained her role in the company after separating from Karl and following his death. Over the years each of their children assumed roles in the company and to this day several of her grandchildren also play roles within the company.
The headaches of being a woman in a man’s world pale in comparison with the heartache Schade has endured over the last decade. She lost her son Michael in a car wreck in 2010, Karl Jr. died of a heart attacked in 2017 and Susan died following a fall in 2019.
God and work continue to sustain her, she said.
She also takes a lot of comfort from her eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandbabies.
“I have a strong faith. I would like to have had them longer, but I thank God for the time he let me have them. We all belong to him and I had lots of good years with my children. I miss them,” Schade said. “I do a lot of Bible reading and it’s in Romans that everything happens for good for those who love God so it’s not easy to lose your children, but just have to say that’s the way it is. I’m just grateful for the time I had them.”
As for work, she takes care of the profit sharing and bank statements. Up until December, when a knee began to bother her, she still drove herself to work everyday.
“It’s just therapy. I love it. I always say if I could do some volunteering I’d just like to sit in a lobby of a bank and do people’s bank statements for them because most people don’t like to do their bank statement,” Schade said. “I can be feeling bad and think I’m not going to doing something and just let me come down here and sit down at the desk and start working on bank statements and all of a sudden I’m feeling much better. Work really agrees with me.”
Asked if she has plans to retire, Schade replied, “Well, I think God’s going to take care of that.”
It’s been a long journey, but it’s been a rewarding one, she said.
“I feel we’ve been very blessed,” Schade said. “I thank God for letting me live this long because I wouldn’t have read the Bible every day the way I do now and I’ve learned every day. Everything’s in there. It tells you how to live and what to do. It’s all just so remarkable and I’ve been so happy I’ve been able to do that. I’ve just really loved it.”