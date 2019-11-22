SAFFORD — The annual Festival Trees opens Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford, with the theme “Believe Jesus Is Our Savior.”
The community is invited to display trees in the Volunteer Hall, and applications are available at the parish office.
Trees may be set up Dec. 5-6. The festival runs through Friday, Dec. 13.
Times are as follows:
• Saturday, Dec. 7: 7-9 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 8: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
All are welcome to see the display. There will be burros and other refreshments for sale as well as a raffle and a variety of boutique items.