Festival of Trees opens Saturday BY EA COURIER STAFF Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Visitors to downtown Safford are encouraged follow their attendance at Saturday evening's Light Parade with a visit to St. Rose of Lima's Volunteer Hall for the annual Festival of Trees.The theme of this year's display is "Emmanuel: God With Us." It will open immediately following the parade, from 7 to 9 p.m.St. Rose Youth Group will be on hand that evening to sell green chile burros, popcorn balls and pickles.The tree display, located at 311 S. Central Ave., will be closed Sunday, but will reopen over the following five days, through Dec. 16. Weekday hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. During the week, the Catholic Daughters will have burros and baked goods, along with boutique and miscellaneous items available to purchase. Tags Festival Parade Clothing Commerce Attendance Burro Rose Youth Group Evening Trees