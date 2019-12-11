SAFFORD — Returning for its 23rd year, the Festival of Trees at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church opened Saturday, Dec. 7.
With “Believe Jesus is Our Savior” as its theme, the festival will run through Friday, Dec. 13.
On Monday morning, Gila Valley schoolchildren, including first graders from Dorothy Stinson School in Safford, started coming to see the festival’s trees and enjoy treats. Other schools will tour the display, with as many as 2,000 students viewing the trees during the festival.
There were 55 trees, set up by community organizations, businesses and families, at this year’s festival. All were decorated to reflect the theme, and the best decorated will earn cash prizes.
Burros and other refreshments were for sale as well as a variety of inexpensive seasonal gifts, and the event also featured a raffle.