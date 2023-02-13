DSC_0289 (2).JPG

Fifteen-year-old Maggi Cucitro, center, performs Saturday at the 2023 Gila Valley Fiddle Festival.

For the better part of three days, the clubhouse at Mt. Graham Golf Club served as the spiritual cousin, if not the acoustic equal, of Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

Fiddlers, guitarists, stand-up bassists, singers and mandolinists of all ages hailing from around Arizona and places beyond arrived at the club in RVs and other motorized conveyances to participate in the 2023 Gila Valley Fiddle Festival.

Henry the Fiddler competes in the Show Your Stuff competition at the 2023 Gila Valley Fiddle Fest. He finished second in the contest.
Show Your Stuff competition winner Taylor Tudor performs at the 2023 Gila Valley Fiddle Festival.
Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association Vice President Kevin DeRusha gives Taylor Tudor a hug after she won the Show Your Stuff contest.
Casa Grande's Arizona Wildflowers performed traditional country gospel songs Sunday morning prior to resumption of scheduled musical competition at the Gila Valley Fiddle Fest.

