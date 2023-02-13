For the better part of three days, the clubhouse at Mt. Graham Golf Club served as the spiritual cousin, if not the acoustic equal, of Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.
Fiddlers, guitarists, stand-up bassists, singers and mandolinists of all ages hailing from around Arizona and places beyond arrived at the club in RVs and other motorized conveyances to participate in the 2023 Gila Valley Fiddle Festival.
The event, organized by the Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association, is the continuation of a tradition that goes back more than four decades. Graham County has been its home for most of that time. From the early 1980s until recently, the festival was held at the Graham County Fairgrounds. Last year was the first at the golf club.
Friday was set-up day, which concluded with a barbecue potluck dinner and a show involving the talents of many of those who were in town to compete. While that was a paid affair, Saturday’s and Sunday’s activities were free to watch for anyone who could find his or her way to the golf club. Those who made the journey were treated to an exhibition showcasing the talents of many skilled musicians, both amateurs and pros.
Competitions and awards were divided by category and age divisions. There were contests for solo fiddlers and duos employing standard tuning and traditional bowing techniques. There were others involving bands and vocalists. There was a competition for accompanists, and there were events for players who like to step outside of the box and show off a bit. One was a trick-and-fancy bowing competition in which players were allowed to use gimmickry like plucking, cross-tuning or effects such as the double shuffle employed in tunes like “Orange Blossom Special.”
All of these skills plus any others the musicians could bring to bear within a five-to-six-minute time limit were showcased Saturday afternoon in the Show Your Stuff competition for claim to a share of a $1,500 pot.
The range of styles employed in this event was diverse. Top prize came down to a tiebreaker involving three of the four contestants playing an additional two minutes. Top prize went to Taylor Tudor, of Tucson, who, accompanied by husband Bryson on guitar, wowed the judges and the audience alike with a medley consisting of songs by the rock bands Yes and AC/DC.
Second place went to a nomadic Denver resident who made his legal name Henry the Fiddler. His style contained elements of classical violin and Irish folk music.
This place went to Jess Barry, of Redington, Ariz., accompanied by his son Benjamin. Barry’s style leaned closer to the traditional country and bluegrass fiddling one might expect to hear in Nashville.
Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association Vice President Kevin DeRusha, who splits time between homes in Pima and Minnesota, has taken a hand in expanding the scope of the festival since he became involved about eight years ago. He said one of his objectives in doing that has been to expose audiences to all kinds of fiddling.
He said he’s also keen on attracting more kids to playing fiddle and other instruments.
“It’s important to me because I know what it did for me,” DeRusha said. “It changed my life.”
He said that as a third grader, he was struggling mightily as a student. It was so bad, he said, that he tested in the 16th percentile on the Iowa Basic Skills Test. After his grandfather introduced him to music as a child, his grades began to improve, and by fifth grade, he had caught up to his classmates. He went on to have a very successful career as the owner of a structural iron works business.
He said studies have proven that kids who play musical instruments perform better in school.
“I’m living proof of that.”
Certainly, there was evidence over the weekend there are still kids staying home to practice their violin, so to speak. One of those was 15-year-old Maggi Cucitro, of San Tan Valley, one of the four contestants in the Show Your Stuff competition.
There was another on Sunday morning, following what amounted to an all-hands-on-deck jam session consisting of traditional country gospel tunes. A trio of girls from Casa Grande, performing on fiddle, guitar and mandolin as the Arizona Wildflowers, dazzled the audience with their own renditions of familiar gospel songs.
Following the Wildflowers’ performance, the competitions resumed, starting with a contest among musical accompanists. The weekend’s activities wrapped up by mid-afternoon.