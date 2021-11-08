Locals got up early on Saturday morning to place American flags with the names of local veterans attached to them on the front lawn of Safford City Hall to pay tribute to those veterans for the Field of Honor event. 

The flags will be up on the front lawn of Safford City Hall and the Graham County Courthouse until this Saturday, November 13. Flags to honor veterans can still be purchased at the Farmers Insurance office at 610 W Main Street in downtown Safford. 

