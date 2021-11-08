Volunteers, from left to right: Sergeant First Class Jason Taylor, James Robinson, Toni Rodela and Linda Shell-Curtis, set up positioning poles where American flags will be placed for the Field of Honor event on the front steps of Safford City Hall on November 6.
American flags with tags honoring the names of local veterans on the front hall of Safford City Hall on November 6.
Photos by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Kybree Gojkovich, 8, carriers two flags that will be set up at Safford's Field of Honor on the front lawn of Safford City Hall on November 6.
Robert Lane unfurls American flags set up on the front lawn of Safford City Hall for the Field of Honor on November 6.
Lydia Rodela-Cress unfurls American flags set up on the front lawn of Safford City Hall for the Field of Honor on November 6.
Sergeant First Class Jason Taylor was one of the volunteers who got to the front lawn of Safford City Hall early to set up positioning poles for the Field of Honor on November 6.
James Robinson carriers a number of flags that will be set up at Safford's Field of Honor on the front lawn of Safford City Hall on November 6.
A close up of American flags with the names of local veterans for the Field of Honor event on November 6 in Safford.
Locals got up early on Saturday morning to place American flags with the names of local veterans attached to them on the front lawn of Safford City Hall to pay tribute to those veterans for the Field of Honor event.
The flags will be up on the front lawn of Safford City Hall and the Graham County Courthouse until this Saturday, November 13. Flags to honor veterans can still be purchased at the Farmers Insurance office at 610 W Main Street in downtown Safford.