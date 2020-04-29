Studies show 25-30 percent of Americans volunteer. One of those studies, performed by the Corporation for National Community Service, showed the average volunteer donated 32 hours a year.
To say Carmen Bingham Tellez is not your average volunteer is an understatement.
The 80-year-old mother of four, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of six, has been volunteering for St. Vincent de Paul for 53 years.
Born in New Mexico, Tellez moved to Safford with her mother and brothers when she was around 12. After high school, she got married and started raising a family.
After her third child was born in 1962, she went to work at Mount Graham Regional Hospital as a housekeeper and five years later, began volunteering at St. Vince de Paul’s, an international voluntary organization in the Catholic Church that was founded in 1833 to help the poor.
She spent many an hour washing dishes and pitching in wherever help was needed. Before too long, she had her boys helping out.
Even when life took her to Reno, Nevada, Tellez said she continued volunteering at St. Paul’s. She took at job at St. Mary’s Hospital in Reno, obtained a nursing degree from Truckee Meadows Community College and she continued to volunteer in between shifts at the hospital.
“It’s been my life,” Tellez said. “My kids know my second home is St. Vincent de Paul.”
After retiring from St. Mary’s in 2000, Tellez decided to come home to Safford, where a couple of her sons still live.
She immediately went right back to volunteering at St. Vince de Paul’s. Nowadays, she’s the president.
Although she’s working from home during the pandemic, Tellez said she’s on call “24/7.” She remains committed to helping those in need with their clothing, food and utility needs.
What did she do before the pandemic?
“I consider myself a jack of all trades and a master of none. I do everything. I help build food boxes, I do whatever needs to be done,” Tellez said. “I also clean toilets because we don’t have a maintenance guy. So I do everything. Wherever I can, I’m there.”
The number of people in need has risen considerably since the ‘60s; she never used to see homeless people in Safford before, she said. However, the number of donations continues to astound her. The people in the area are quite generous, she said.
She’ll continue to volunteer as long as God lets her, she said.
“Number one, I like what I do. I like to help. I like to work with people that donate and give their time. I like to be around helping people,” Tellez said. “We’ve got a good group there that believes in the same thing and without them we wouldn’t accomplish anything. Like they say, it takes a village.”