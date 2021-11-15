In 1971 Pima High School’s volleyball team won the state championship. After their win, they were treated to dinner at a steakhouse. On Saturday, 50 years later, they were honored during an Arizona Interscholastic Association ceremony on the floor of the Arizona Memorial Veterans Coliseum in Phoenix.
It all started when Jann Alder Lines had a thought: “They (the AIA) honor the football teams and the basketball teams, why not the volleyball teams?”
Later on, at her grandchild’s basketball game in Prescott, Alder Lines got an AIA member at the game to give her message to higher ups in the organization. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began and Alder Lines didn’t hear back from the organization. So, she sent an email to a higher up at the organization who not only liked her idea of honoring volleyball teams, but honoring her high school volleyball team in particular.
Alder Lines was a setter on Pima’s team for her entire four years of high school. In 1971, she was a part of the team that won state.
“To win a state championship like that was exciting,” Alder Lines said. “We had everything to gain to win and nothing to lose.”
At the time, Alder Lines said, the tournament had no school classification systems based on school enrollment, meaning school sports team with small student body populations like Pima High School had to play and win against schools in the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas with much bigger student population sizes.
The state championship came down to two local teams in 1971, Pima High School and Clifton High School. The championship game was played at Eastern Arizona College.
After Pima won the state championship in 1971, the AIA installed a school classification system for the following year’s tournament where only schools with similar enrollment numbers can play against each other.
“It’s a great sense of pride. It was an incredibly hard achievement on our part,” said Carla Travelute, also a member of the 1971 team.
Both Travelute and Alder Lines credit a lot of their success to their coach, Gerald Hekekia.
Hekekia, now 81, coached Pima’s girls volleyball team from 1969-1972. He also coached teams at Safford Unified School District, Thatcher, Eastern Arizona College and teams at schools in New Mexico in his coaching career, said Sandra Hekekia, Gerald’s wife.
“I think what made him such a great coach was his dedication to the game and to us,” Travelute said. “He showed us how good we could be.”
“We learned to take hard things,” Alder Lines said about Hekekia’s coaching style. “But we learned to appreciate him. All of us were good friends.”
Having never played volleyball before and having to travel hours back and forth from her home near Aravaipa to school, Travelute said she had to work extra hard in practice to get up to the skill level of the other girls on the team and up to Hekekia’s standards.
The hard work ethic and resilience she learned during those practice sessions and games not only brought her and the team back to compete in more state volleyball championships, but affected her life to this day, Travelute said.
Not only did Travelute put herself through college, she became a registered nurse working in some of the job’s toughest fields, like burn units.
Now, at age 66, she works in pediatric care and is an avid power walker.
“I relate that all back to volleyball,” Travelute said. “The strength and determination that Coach put in me, that did carry over. I’m a huge example of why sports are good.”
Hekekia, along with eight out of the 14 players on the 1971 junior varsity and varsity team attended the honoring ceremony, Alder Lines said.
Along with being seeing her former teammates, most of whom she hasn’t seen in a long time, Alder Lines said it was great to see and honor Hekekia as well.
“I’m excited we can do this while he’s still with us,” Alder Lines said.
“It was really nice. It had a great turnout. It was great seeing everyone,” Sandra said.
It’s nice to be the first high school volleyball team to be recognized by the AIA, Travelute said.
“It’s awesome they’re doing something for girls. We work just as hard as boys,” Travelute said. “The honor for me is that they’ll recognize women’s volleyball from now on.”