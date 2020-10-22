You might want to dig out your sweaters and light jackets. Fall is expected to arrive on Monday.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Strongman in Tucson, it's expected to be in the mid to high 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but wind, rain and cooler temperatures will be sweeping in over night Sunday.
Strongman said a cold weather system will bring rain to the area and it will last through Tuesday morning.
Monday's morning low temperature will be around 53 degrees and it's not expected to rise above 76.
Tuesday's low is predicted to be around 44 degrees and Wednesday's will be a chilly 39 degrees, Strongman said. Temperatures aren't expected to exceed 69 degrees either day.
"It'll be a nice relief from the last several months," Strongman said, noting the Safford area shattered a handful of high temperature records throughout the summer.
Asked if summer is finally over and Strongman said, "I would say so."