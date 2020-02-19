TUCSON — Finding a cause in the heartbreak of losing a child, the parents of Rosaura Hernandez are moving forward in their effort to make the world better for individuals suffering from domestic violence.
Hernandez was killed by Joshua Hilaire in May 2018. After her murder, Hernandez’s parents, April and Joe Barbosa, created a nonprofit called Justice For Rosaura. The organization assists individuals who are in domestic violence situations, helping through mentoring, peer-to-peer social support and court escort services.
Saturday would have been Hernandez’s 20th birthday and to commemorate the day, Joe and April held a freedom walk from the apartment complex where Rosaura was killed to Freedom Park in Tucson.
“Me and my husband didn’t want to stay at home, crying all day long, so instead of doing that we went out and figured out ways to make a difference in our community,” April said. “We chose Freedom Park because it is one of the highest crime areas in Tucson. Just last week there was a guy who was shot there and then, the week before, another guy and a 5-year-old little girl was shot there, too. This is the area where you don’t want to walk at night. We went and we walked through these neighborhoods with about 50 other people carrying signs and yelling ‘No more violence. We don’t want anymore violence.’ People came out of their apartments and were cheering for us.”
April told the Courier that once the nonprofit has grown, she hopes to assist individuals in Safford who are struggling with domestic violence. Hernandez’s funeral services were conducted in Safford and a number of her family still resides in the Gila Valley.
“It was very scary to do it, (the walk) at first, but I thought, no, we need to tell these people in these neighborhoods we’re not scared. We’re going to stand up for our neighborhoods and we’re going to call 9-1-1 when it’s time to call 9-1-1. And we’re going to have conversations with our loved ones and friends about violence because it’s time. If no one else is going to stand up for it, then I’m going to do it. So that’s what we did, and it was amazing because people were opening their apartment windows, people were coming out of their apartments and houses and clapping and yelling with us and on our side. It was a beautiful experience,” April said.
On Feb. 6, Hilaire pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, domestic violence as a class one felony. By taking this plea agreement, Hilaire will serve 16 to 25 years in prison. According to April, this time is not enough for the crime he committed.
According to April, her daughter’s relationship with Hilaire was mentally abusive — April said Hilaire threatened to kill himself whenever Hernandez wanted to leave — and not violent in the classic sense. Because of this, if the case had gone to trial, there was a chance he could be convicted of a crime of passion and receive just five years in prison.
Given that possible outcome, April and Joe moved for the plea agreement, despite believing it’s not enough time behind bars.
“I’m upset. I’m very upset over this plea agreement. He’s going to get out in his 40s, around my age now, and he’s going to get to live. My daughter doesn’t get to come back around that time, why should he? He was dangerous before he went in, and he’s going to be even more dangerous when he gets out. When you go to prison, there’s not much rehabilitation in there. There’s drugs, violence, and there’s anger and that’s all he’s going to come out with,” April said. “We’re upset.”
She added that the next step for Justice For Rosaura is to move into the political world, in order to change the way these types of cases are handled.
“I’m going to move onto legislation. I know the struggles we face,” April said. “We need more people that understand where we all come from. Once I help as many people as I can help I’m going to move onto that next step. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be slow. I’m not college educated, I didn’t know how to start a nonprofit, I did it all through library books. But I’m going to do this.”
More information about Justice For Rosaura can be found at www.justice4rosaura.org.