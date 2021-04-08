A Gila River bed fire has forced officials to evacuate some homes and caused the Fort Thomas Unified School District to set up staging areas for some parents to pickup their children.
Fort Thomas schools Superintendent Shane Hawkins said a couple of homes have been evacuated on the north side of Highway 70 as a result of the fire, which is being driven by high winds.
The school district implemented its emergency response plan, contacting certain parents and letting them know where they could pick up their children, he said. At this time, only a "handful" of kids have been impacted.
Calls to the Bureau of Indian Affairs were not immediately returned.
Fort Thomas Volunteer Fire Department Chief McCoy Hawkins said one of his trucks is staged in the event the fire crosses the reservation line.