Fire Department evicts bees from local hotel

BY BROOKE CURLEY
EA Courier/Copper Era Staff

Aug 29, 2023

A large hive of bees that were unwanted guests at a local hotel proved to be more than a match for exterminators Tuesday morning, prompting a call to the Safford Fire Department.

SFD was summoned to the Baymont by Wyndham Safford, 420 E. Highway 70, at 8:45 a.m., after the bees, exhibiting highly aggressive behavior, stung several exterminators.

"The hive encompassed a large column and was buried inside a two-story balcony wall," said Safford Fire Department Chief Clark Bingham.

Two fire trucks were deployed, employing foam pesticide to neutralize the bees. A ladder truck was required to reach the hive within the wall of the second-story balcony.

Bingham confirmed the hive was of Africanized bees.

Reach Brooke Curley at brooke@eacourier.com.
