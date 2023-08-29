A large hive of bees that were unwanted guests at a local hotel proved to be more than a match for exterminators Tuesday morning, prompting a call to the Safford Fire Department.

SFD was summoned to the Baymont by Wyndham Safford, 420 E. Highway 70, at 8:45 a.m., after the bees, exhibiting highly aggressive behavior, stung several exterminators. 

