Nobody was hurt when fire swept through multiple yards in Thatcher on Saturday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Thatcher Fire authorities were alerted to the blaze around noon when Jonathon Curley, a resident of South First Avenue, walked out to see a wall of flame in the mesquite thicket between his home and a neighbor's.
Curley made sure the six people in his home were evacuated along with the four people next door. After calling 911, Curley and his wife fought the fire with a hose and buckets of water.
When firefighters arrived they saw two other homes up the road had small fires in their front yards as well, with the flames extending under the vehicles outside one of the homes.
Safford Fire helped extinguish the blazes, which burned half an acre and came within 12 feet of Curley's next door neighbor's home. The fire destroyed a camp trailer as well as a flatbed trailer along with farming equipment. The owner estimated she lost $4,000 in tools and equipment.
“There’s a possibility there was someone dragging a chain,” said Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne.
Another possibility Payne said was someone was lighting multiple yards on fire as they walked along.
“It could be it started in one spot and the wind shifted it and carried it over to other yards,” said Payne. “I don’t really know, I know there was enough fuel in there to carry it right on through.”
The Graham County Sheriff Department was on the scene and is investigating the incident.