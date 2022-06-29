Although common sense should still prevail with regard to fire risk, arrival of the monsoon season has helped reduce the threat.
As of June 27, fire restrictions have been lifted on state and federal agencies’ lands throughout Southeastern Arizona. Widespread precipitation across the area, additional rain in the weather forecast, and a rise in fuel moisture, have decreased the likelihood of a wildfire, the state said.
Nevertheless, campers and others visitors are reminded to always practice fire safety.
Before going hiking or camping, check with public land management agencies for fire regulations, restrictions, or area closures.
Metal fire rings or grills should be used when available. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.
When building a fire on the ground, ensure that the area is clear of all flammable materials. Avoid building fires on windy days.
If you have a campfire, make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Douse it with water and stir it with a shovel until completely cold to the touch.
If you are using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Ensure it is placed on a level surface to prevent the stove from tipping.
Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Always use an ashtray.
Practice Leave No Trace principles — don’t leave behind cigarette butts or other burned materials.
Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.
Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding, operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, or using explosives (where permitted).
Fireworks are always prohibited on federal and state trust lands.
Fire conditions as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change. Tribal, federal, state, and local mandates are different and there may be some differences in their year-round regulations and restriction notices.
For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information, please contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play.