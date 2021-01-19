A brush fire that started in the Gila Valley river bed Monday and temporarily shut down the 8th Avenue bridge in Safford Tuesday afternoon has moved away from the bridge and will be closely monitored throughout the night.
Clark Bingham, Safford Fire chief, said he had been watching the fire area near bridge closely when the fire sprang back to life around noon.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office shut down the bridge for roughly an hour around 2 p.m. when smoke caused visibility issues, but Bingham said that between the Safford and Thatcher fire departments, they were able to keep the fire from causing any damage.
“There was no harm done to infrastructure or power poles,” Bingham said.
The fire, which has burned a total of five acres, is now roughly half a mile from the bridge and the majority of the firefighters have been sent home, Bingham said.
Although he is certain the fire was started by humans, Bingham doesn’t know exactly how it started.
Bingham said he and a handful of firefighters will keep watch overnight.