The victim of Sunday's fatal house fire has been identified as Jonathan R. Montoux, 55.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the cause of the fire and Montoux's death remain under investigation, but "at this time, nothing appears suspicious."
A Graham County Sheriff's sergeant found Montoux's home in the 7900 block of South Highway 191 fully engulfed after receiving a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m.
He was unable to enter the home due to the flames and Safford firefighters found Montoux in the basement after spending seven hours fighting the blaze.
Safford Fire Department Chief Clark Bingham said the home, which was built in the late 50s, collapsed entirely into the basement, which is where he suspects the fire started.
It was the department's first fatal fire in 20 years, Bingham said.