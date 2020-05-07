If all goes as hoped, the Gila River bed will soon have man-made firebreaks that will protect bridges and electrical lines and cut down on the amount of manpower used to bring wild fires under control.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors amended the county's wild land fire protection plan Monday so they could pursue a $200,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management that would pay for the fire breaks.
Bill Brandau created the Gila River Corridor Fire Mitigation Plan over the course of four years and will have the opportunity to implement it if the county receives the grant funds. Brandau is the Graham County extension director and area associate agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension and has been involved with firefighting since 1976.
The mitigation plan includes creating 14 firebreaks within the Gila River bed from the east side of the Gila River to the reservation on the west side. Firebreaks are areas where ground fuel, including salt cedar and Tamarisk trees have been removed, said Brandau.
If the grant is awarded and the plan moves forward, it would be the first of its kind in the state, Brandau said. Fire departments would be able to consult a river map to see if the fire is able to burn itself out on a firebreak before deploying crews.
The firebreaks will be around 500 feet in size and surround water wells, electrical lines, and bridges, Brandau said. Tamarisk trees will be cut down and then sprayed with herbicide to slowly remove it from the firebreak area.
Gila Watershed Partnership Director Melanie Tluzcek was pleased by the supervisors' decision.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea and I really hope to see it move forward because the fire breaks will protect a lot of the assets along the river. It will not only protect the communities but it will also protect the areas like the (future Gila River) Linear Park,” she said. “Two of the fire breaks will bracket the linear park and one will run through it so if and when fires do break out in that area it will be a lot easier to deal with and extinguish. Or if they do need to let them burn it will just be a small amount.”
Should the plan move forward, Brandau said the public will need to be educated so they know flames within the river bed don't automatically need to be put out.
“The priority of the fire department is the safety of people, infrastructure, then natural resources,” said Brandau. “You don’t just run out there and squirt water on it.”
Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne said there are typically three to four fires in the river bed annually.
Brandau said reducing the Tamarisk trees within the river bed will also reduce flooding. The trees are not native to the area; they were brought into the area in the 1800s as a means of flood control.
After last week's fire in the Gila River bed between the Thatcher and Safford bridges, Tluzcek checked out the area. She feared the fire had been incredibly destructive, but the damage wasn’t as bad as she thought.
Although the Tamarisk trees burned hot, there were still areas within the river untouched by the fire where native plants were healthy, she said.