The Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and San Carlos Apache firefighters have been conducting back burns since 10 p.m. Thursday to try to bring a brush fire near Bylas under control.
Fort Thomas Volunteer Fire Department Chief McCoy Hawkins said the back burns began at the Fort Thomas Bridge and are heading back to Geronimo.
The fire began Thursday afternoon on the reservation in the Gila River bed, but has extended into Fort Thomas and is burning near milepost 300 on Highway 70, Hawkins said.
The highway remains open, he said.
While no one has been evacuated in Fort Thomas, the fire is within one mile of four to five homes, Hawkins said. Firefighters are monitoring conditions and the wind has been blowing in the opposite direction of the homes since last night.
Dan Pitterly, the fire program manager for the San Carlos Apache tribe, said the fire had grown to 2,500 acres last night. He expected to have more information after a morning briefing later today.
Hawkins would like residents to staff off Fort Thomas River Road and other back roads so they won't impede firefighters' efforts.