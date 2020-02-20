SAFFORD — Permanently remembering those who have served the community just grew courtesy of Gila Valley Monuments.
David Carpenter, owner of Gila Valley Monuments, etched 21 additional names to the Safford Fire Department monument that sits on the lawn in front of Safford City Hall.
All of the names on the memorial, along with a few insignias for ranks and time served, represent firefighters who have served the City of Safford and surrounding areas over the 100-plus years of the Fire Department’s existence.
The Safford Fire Department was founded in 1907 and, in conjunction with Volunteer Fire Fighters of Arizona, formerly Associated Fire Fighters of Arizona, was able to design and erect the firefighter memorial in front of the City of Safford Hall in 2000.