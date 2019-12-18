GRAHAM COUNTY — Rescue and law enforcement officials responded to a number of wrecks in the region, with four occurring on one day.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Trooper Marotto informed the Courier that on Tuesday, Dec. 10, three of the crashes came one after another. After emergency personnel finished cleaning up one collision, another would happen.
On Tuesday a non-injury collision occurred on State Route 75, an injury-collision on U.S. Highway 70, and then one more near Jobis Market on Highway 191 which was also an injury-collision.
On Interstate 10 on Wednesday morning an injury collision occurred, with another on the I-10 on Tuesday.
The chain of crashes began on the I-10 on Sunday, near milepost 371.
“Three out of the five collisions were due to fatigue, two were due to inattentiveness. One went through a stop sign and the other person wasn’t able to stop in time,” Marotto said. “We are aware of the holidays, we’re out here in full force and we’re trying to ensure that people are being safe at the same time.”
According to the National Safety Council, roughly 343 people die in traffic-related incidents during the three days of the Christmas holiday period. According to the research of the AAA Foundation of Traffic Safety, 21 percent of fatal car crashes involve fatigued drivers.