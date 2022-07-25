A flash flood watch issued over the weekend for southeastern Arizona expires at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the region will still see plenty of monsoon weather.
The National Weather Service issued the watch Sunday afternoon for all counties in the region, and as of Monday stuck to its plan to let it expire Tuesday.
The weekend brought 2 to 3 inches of rain in southern Graham County, according to the NWS, with an inch or less in the rest of the county. More is on the way.
Graham County can expect 0.5 to 1.5 inches from scattered showers and up to three inches from larger storms along with temperatures in the low 90s for the rest of the week, according to the NWS.
There is a possibility for two inches of rain in less than an hour, according to the NWS, meaning flash flooding could occur in small washes, rivers, creeks, streams and low-level water crossings. Roads with small washes may also see flooding.
Flash flood warnings may also be issued for localized areas, the NWS reported.
The flash-flood watch that expires Tuesday includes all of southeastern Arizona, including the Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains; Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains; Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains; South Central Pinal County; Southeast Pinal County; Tohono O'odham Nation; Tucson Metro Area; Upper Gila River Valley; upper San Pedro River Valley and the upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties.
Conditions can change rapidly. The NWS urges residents to take precautions, use caution when driving and monitor future forecasts to be prepared should any flash flood warnings be issued.