Canals fail

The canal parallel to First Avenue and Ochoa Lane in Thatcher overcame its banks after heavy rainfall in 2018, flooding multiple nearby homes.

 FILE PHOTO

A flash flood watch issued over the weekend for southeastern Arizona expires at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the region will still see plenty of monsoon weather.

The National Weather Service issued the watch Sunday afternoon for all counties in the region, and as of Monday stuck to its plan to let it expire Tuesday.

Tags

Load comments