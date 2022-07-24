Canals fail

The canal parallel to First Avenue and Ochoa Lane in Thatcher overcame its banks after heavy rainfall in 2018, flooding multiple nearby homes.

 FILE PHOTO

Due to forecast excessive rainfall, southeast Arizona is under a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. Sunday until Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Residents in the White Mountain area of Graham and Greenlee counties and the Pinaleno Mountains, among other areas, are asked to take precautions.

