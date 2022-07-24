Due to forecast excessive rainfall, southeast Arizona is under a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. Sunday until Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Residents in the White Mountain area of Graham and Greenlee counties and the Pinaleno Mountains, among other areas, are asked to take precautions.
Graham County announced Sunday that with the possibility of more flooding over the next few days, empty bags and sand are available to the public at the Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road in Safford.
A very wet weather pattern will lead to an elevated risk of heavy rainfall during the flood watch, according to the NWS. Storm coverage will increase, however will still be intermittent with periods of few storms. Any storm that forms will be at an elevated risk for flooding rainfall.
Also under flood watch are the Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains; Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains; Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains; South Central Pinal County; Southeast Pinal County; Tohono O'odham Nation; Tucson Metro Area; Upper Gila River Valley; upper San Pedro River Valley and the upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties.
Excessive runoff from heavy rains may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
The NWS advises folks to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.