FMI picnic was ‘groovy’ time for all

Two members of the Freeport McMoran Morenci mine make a throwback fashion statement at the annual company picnic. The event's theme was the 1960s when being groovy and wearing colorful clothing was part of that decade's culture. The picnic, which drew thousands, was held in the lower Morenci Plaza Loop on Saturday.

There was not an official count available of how many people attended the annual Freeport McMoRan Inc. annual company picnic on Saturday, but an educated guess would put the total in the low thousands.

Parking space was at a premium, heralding the presence of an untold number of children, parents, grandparents and single folks.

fmi 3.JPG

These young women are at the forefront of a long line leading to one of the food vendors at Saturday's FMI company picnic in Morenci. 
Colorful, unique art was very much a part of the 1960s hippie culture. This artwork on a window in the Morenci Fitness Center announces the annual Freeport-McMoRan company picnic and stays true to form for that era.
fmi 4.jpg

Morenci's DeGrazia Park was packed with people on Saturday for the FMI company picnic. 
fmi 5.JPG

A girl holds on to a cow and keep from being thrown off. The ride was located in front of the Gila Health Resources parking lot, located above the rest of the action at the Freeport McMoRan annual company picnic on Saturday.

