FMI picnic was ‘groovy’ time for all

Two members of the Freeport McMoran Morenci mine make a throwback fashion statement at the annual company picnic. The event's theme was the 1960s when being groovy and wearing colorful clothing was part of that decade's culture. The picnic, which drew thousands, was held in the lower Morenci Plaza Loop on Saturday.
Colorful, unique art was very much a part of the 1960s hippie culture. This artwork on a window in the Morenci Fitness Center announces the annual Freeport-McMoRan company picnic and stays true to form for that era.
A girl holds on to a cow and keep from being thrown off. The ride was located in front of the Gila Health Resources parking lot, located above the rest of the action at the Freeport McMoRan annual company picnic on Saturday.
There was not an official count available of how many people attended the annual Freeport McMoRan Inc. annual company picnic on Saturday, but an educated guess would put the total in the low thousands.
Parking space was at a premium, heralding the presence of an untold number of children, parents, grandparents and single folks.
There were several vendors on hand, and the lines at each were long, in some case about 50 yards long.
Entertainment? There were several forms ranging from long, steep water slides to a variety of games. Tribute band, Smooth Sounds of Santana, provided the evening’s musical entertainment. The band played in the late afternoon into the night.
The event’s theme was the 1960s. The Fitness Center and immediate outside area were decorated with Flower Power themes such as big posters of Janis Joplin, the Who and Jimi Hendrix. Messages of peace and love, the word “groovy,” and other expressions of that era were prominently displayed on windows and walls.
Included was a large board with the history of 1969’s Woodstock, the iconic music festival held on a dairy farmer’s land.
There were many, many families in attendance. A great many of them were little ones in strollers powered by parents. Ages of attendees ranged from 5 months to folks in their 70s and some were in their 80s.
Some vehicle parking was as far away as the Morenci High School parking lot, about a half-mile or more from where the main action was. There were at least four small bright red buses that took folks from the school to the picnic. Otherwise, it would have been a long, steep climb to and from the school.
The picnic lasted well into Saturday night. By all appearances, it would seem a good time was had by all.