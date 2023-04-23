Food pantry program serves as a lifeline for pets

The Pet Stop Food Pantry operates out of the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Safford.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Desert Cat Rescue Pet Stop Food Pantry helps the homeless and the elderly feed their pets, ensuring safety and companionship for those in need.

Operating out of the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry in Safford, the Pet Stop Food Pantry supplies dog and cat food to anyone who goes to the pantry. Linda Lopez, president of Saint Rose of Lima Conference Saint Vincent De Paul, said the pet food is always well received. The homeless community is especially grateful for the Pet Stop Food Pantry, she said. Not only does a dog serve as a companion to those facing homelessness, but they serve as protection for their owners.

