Food pantry program serves as a lifeline for pets

The Desert Cat Rescue Pet Stop Food Pantry helps the homeless and the elderly feed their pets, ensuring safety and companionship for those in need.
Operating out of the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry in Safford, the Pet Stop Food Pantry supplies dog and cat food to anyone who goes to the pantry. Linda Lopez, president of Saint Rose of Lima Conference Saint Vincent De Paul, said the pet food is always well received. The homeless community is especially grateful for the Pet Stop Food Pantry, she said. Not only does a dog serve as a companion to those facing homelessness, but they serve as protection for their owners.
“These people will feed their pets before they feed themselves," Lopez said. "They see them (their dogs) as being a vital part of their being. It is important to these people.”
Not only do the homeless benefit from the pet food pantry, but the elderly receive the dog and cat food for their pets, as well. Each month, the elderly pick up the cat or dog food with their food boxes. Lopez said purchasing pet food can be a significant financial burden for an elderly person of limited means.
“It (the pantry) helps the elderly from having to give up their pets,” Lopez said. “Their animal is an important part of their companionship.”
The food is dispersed in gallon bags, Lopez said. One gallon is for dogs and one quart is for cats per month. The largest dog the pantry serves is a small German shepherd. Some of the tiny dogs are given cat food because the larger dog food pellets choke them.
Cheryl Christensen, founder and director of Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary of Arizona, said the pet pantry received funding through United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties to operate. Initially the funding for the pet food was going to a program called Happy Pets, which provided pet food portions to elderly individuals in the Meals on Wheels program. During the pandemic the Happy Pets program stopped operating because many seniors wanted as little outside contact as possible. The Pet Stop Food Pantry had the same goals as the Happy Pets program, and Christensen was able to move the funding from one program to the other, giving the Pet Stop Food Pantry the money for pet food funding.
From September 2022 through March 2023, the pantry served 401 dog portions and 253 cat portions.
“A lot of people are thankful, and we can’t ask for any more than that,” Christensen said.
Carolyn Vessels is on the board of the Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary of Arizona and has been personally overseeing the Pet Stop Food Pantry.
“I’ve been working with the Pet Stop for five months, and we’ve been seeing a great response," she said. "The people are just loving it. They were surprised when we started handing out the pet food, but they’re all thankful.”
Vessels said that the pet pantry is the go-to stop for excess supplies that may be needed for pets within the community. A month ago, the pantry received a shipment of pet beds, and the recipients of the beds were ecstatic.
“I’m a pet lover," she said. "The more we can help people, not only feed the people but feed their pets, it’s great.”
The Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary of Arizona is located in Graham County and found homes for 664 cats in 2022. Most of the cats were from the Graham County area. Roughly 20 percent of these cats are from other animal centers and rescues in the surrounding areas. These cats rescued through the sanctuary are spayed, neutered, snap tested, vaccinated and microchipped. As with many non-profit organizations, director Cheryl Christensen said any volunteer work, donations or kitten foster homes would be appreciated.