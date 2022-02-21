SAFFORD – Would you attend a cooking and food preservation workshop? Do you need access to a commercial kitchen so you can cook and package your own food to sell? Would you spend money on a class to teach you how to start your own food business?
Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry wants to know. The organization owns property south of Safford, (called the Cactus Property, because it’s off Cactus Road), and they have some ideas about how to make the most of it.
“We really want to see what the needs of the community are,” executive director Sofia Scarce said. “Do they need a commercial kitchen? Would that be helpful to the community members? To come out there and prepare their goods and then sell them? And legally, to where the health department sanctions it. Or do they not? Do we even mess with that? Because it could be that we would be wasting money to do that. We want to get input from the community so they can help guide whatever the development is.”
To make it easier for you to tell them, Our Neighbors has put out a survey with these and other questions about how they can best serve Safford and surrounding communities. It is hoped the survey, paid for by a grant from the Freeport-McMorran Foundation, will be able to pinpoint exactly who the pantry is serving and what those clients want and need.
“(Our Neighbors) want to engage with community, not just by understanding who the pantry will be serving but what the community is interested in having,” consultant Sofia Montes said. “Maybe people are interested in gardening classes. Maybe they’re not. Maybe they really want cooking classes. Maybe they want something else. We want it to be an open dialog between ONFP and the community so that the program develops in a really community-minded and sustainable way.”
According to Montes, the questionnaire is only the first step of a long-term project.
“The survey is step one,” Montes said. “Having (community) meetings is step two. Then we want to hire a landscape designer to come out and work with the community as well, and take all that input and help design a site layout.”
It’s hoped that the meetings will begin in March, and that the full planning process will be completed within about a year.
The staff is excited about what could be coming. Garden manager Dena Jaffee said her passion is for community-supported kitchens. She sees it as a great way to add to a family’s coffers.
“When there’s a family recipe, especially in these food desert areas where there is a shortage of access to food, people can increase their revenue by marketing a family salsa (for example),” she said, “but the ways the laws are written you can’t do that in your home kitchen. You need that commercial kitchen, that shared-use, licensed, commercial kitchen, so people can make their products and legally sell them...This commercial kitchen could be such a stepping stone for so many people.”
Before the commercial kitchen gets built, however, Scarce, Jaffee and Montes need to see if it is actually a community need and desire.
“We really want community input,” Montes said. “OFNP is community based; they’re there to serve the community, and they want to keep growing with the community in mind.”
To participate in the survey, visit: https://bit.ly/3v6szlu
You may also request a paper copy during distribution hours, between 10 a.m. and noon and 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, 1020 S. 10th Ave.