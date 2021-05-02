The first ever Secret Soldiers Car Show was held Saturday at the American Legion Post 32 in Safford. All proceeds of the show will go to making and sending care packages to deployed servicemen and women overseas. Founder Nicole Bratlee said 30-plus cars and five motorcycles were entered into the show, which she hopes to hold annually in May, Military Appreciation Month. Secret Soldiers is meant to emulate the Secret Santa tradition, Bratlee said.
